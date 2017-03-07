Notorious MiB: The Return of Prof Scott Galloway

This week on our Masters in Business radio podcast, we welcome the return of Scott Galloway, Professor of Digital Brand and Marketing at NYU Stern school of business.

Galloway founded — and sold — several companies, including Red Envelope and Prophet. His current “start up” is L2 digital, whose Digital IQ index tracks global rankings of prestige brands’ digital competence across 850 data points, including Site & E-Commerce, Digital Marketing, Social

Our conversation was both deep and broad, with subjects ranging from technology to retail stores to consumer branding to the rise of the millennial workforce. Galloway also discusses “the four horseman of technology” — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and even Snapchat come under his withering analytical gaze. He describes Amazon’s Echo/Alexa as the hardware innovation of 2016.

Galloway also describes why Millenials are such a talented, inspiring (and occasionally infuriating) generation. He explains how advertising has become a tax on the poor; why the survivability index of all media is based upon the ratio of revenue due to advertising — the less the better.

His insights are provocative and fascinating. We discuss Fake News, Bad Tech Acquisitions, why Fitbit is going out of business, how news has been weaponized by the far right, and why “its never been easier to be a Billionaire, but never been harder to become a millionaire.”

All of the books discussed can be found here.

Yo can hear the full show, including the podcast extras, on iTunes, SoundCloud and on Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts can be found on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Bloomberg.

Next week, we speak with Simon Lack of SL Advisors, former JP Morgan hedge fund seeder, and author of The Hedge Fund Mirage: The Illusion of Big Money and Why It’s Too Good to Be True.