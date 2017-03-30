Reasons to Sell vs Buy

Michael Batnick is the Director of Research at my firm. He created these two fantastic and insightful charts, which reveal some deep psychological truths about how events and the way they are reported impacts many investors’ portfolios.

Bad news makes for good headlines, but bad investment strategies:

On the other hand, good news often gets lost — its too nuanced to make headlines, and typically is so long term in nature that many people fail to realize its significance in real time:



Source: Irrelevant Investor

