Ben Carlson is your must read of the morning

The U.S. has gone from making up 15 percent of the global stock market to more than 50 percent. However, as the U.S. stock market has grown relative to the rest of the world, it is actually getting smaller in other ways.

His chart compares relative equity sizes of countries from 1899 to today; can you even imagine what this might look like in 2100?

Source: Bloomberg View