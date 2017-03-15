The Retail Financial Advice Industry

Via Morgan Rochard of Origin Wealth Advisers, is this handy graphic showing the spectrum of advice investors can expect from various professionals. She notes:

“The client cares about growing wealth, paying for large expenses and eventually retiring. These cannot be accomplished without properly planning and keeping a holistic view of the overall financial picture. In recognizing my clients’ priorities, my practice evolved into one where clients feel heard and their needs are met.”

Good stuff!

Spectrum of financial advisers in the industry

Source: Origin Wealth Advisers