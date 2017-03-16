Last Call for 50-Year Treasury Bonds

Yesterday’s decision by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point — likely the first of three this year — served as a reminder that when it comes to financing America’s long-term debt, the U.S. is doing it all wrong. Even worse, the time to correct these errors is slowly slipping away.

As we should have learned during the financial crisis, matching the maturities of the U.S.’s funding requirements and its credit sources is crucial. Rolling over low-interest short-term loans every 90 days to fund longer-term liabilities seems like a cheaper financing method — right up until the moment where short-term credit is no longer available. That’s when, as we saw in late 2008, companies such General Election Co. and Ford Motor Co. suddenly realized that they might not make payroll.

It isn’t just the private sector that engages in this financial myopia; the U.S. Treasury does as well. The long-term financing obligations of the country include infrastructure projects that are designed to last a century (assuming they receive proper maintenance), as well as entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare.

These safety-net programs were built on the assumption of an ever-increasing work force, where more people are paying into the system than are drawing benefits. And no, this isn’t a Ponzi scheme, as some have claimed. Rather, the system is built upon the premise that the next decades will look pretty much like the past.

That expectation is increasingly unlikely to be met, as the ratio of workers-to-beneficiaries decreases and longevity rises. We have discussed this before (see this, this, this, this and this), and it’s frustrating to watch the country miss the opportunity for what should be an easy fix.