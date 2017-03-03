From today’s column:

Ritholtz’s Rules of Valuations

1. Over-valued stocks and markets can continue to get overvalued, often for along time. Cheap stocks can get even cheaper. (Think back to 1996, when so many strategists became cautions. Markets powered higher for 4 more years).

2. Ratios such as Price to Earnings or Price to Book are merely still pictures – what you need to consider is the full context – the film version.

3. Fair value is an abstract concept, which stocks wave hello to as they careen past on their ways to becoming dirt cheap or wildly overvalued. However, I am hard pressed to recall an extended period where stocks stayed at fair value for any appreciable period of time.

4. Using a single variable to identify whether a stock is cheap or expensive so radically oversimplifies the concept of valuation as to be worthless. Markets are simply to complex to be adequately reduced to one variable that can tell you whether to buy or sell.

5. There are many variables to consider, as we discussed earlier this week: Economic growth rate, inflation, rising or falling interest rates, income tax increases or cuts, corporate profit growth, war and geopolitics, etc. all impact whether stocks are cheap or dear.

6. Psychology explains much of what takes place during bull and bear markets. Indeed, I have argued that the psychology of valuation is what defines each!

How can we determine this? A secular bull market is an extended period of time (10-20 years), during which investors show an increasing willingness to pay more and more for each dollar of earnings. As an example consider the 1982-2000 market, which began with P/E ratios in the single digits and ended, about 1000 percent higher, with a P/E ratio over 30. About three quarters of those gains were due to multiple expansion.

A Secular Bear Market is just the opposite: During a period of increased volatility, frequent corrections, and ongoing fear, investors becoming increasing less willing to pay the same amount for that dollar of earnings. Indeed, I define the bear as investors paying less and less for it.

In both bull and bear cases, the psychological component is what drives valuations.