How to Spot Bad Statistics

March 25, 2017

 
Polls that predict political candidates’ chances to two decimal places are a problem. But we shouldn’t count out stats altogether … instead, we should learn to look behind them. In this delightful, hilarious talk, data journalist Mona Chalabi shares handy tips to help question, interpret and truly understand what the numbers are saying
 
Mona Chalabi: 3 ways to spot a bad statistic

 

 

