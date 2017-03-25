How to Spot Bad Statistics

Polls that predict political candidates’ chances to two decimal places are a problem. But we shouldn’t count out stats altogether … instead, we should learn to look behind them. In this delightful, hilarious talk, data journalist Mona Chalabi shares handy tips to help question, interpret and truly understand what the numbers are saying
Mona Chalabi: 3 ways to spot a bad statistic
