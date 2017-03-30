Subprime Credit vs New Construction

Interesting look at the two economic elements by county:

 

2016 Q4 Equifax Subprime Credit Population by County (percent)screen-shot-2017-03-14-at-12-16-35-pm

 

2015 New Private Housing Building Permits by County (units)screen-shot-2017-03-14-at-12-16-09-pm

Source: FRED

 

 

 

