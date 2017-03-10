Succinct Summation for the Week of 3.10.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 10th, 2017.

Positives:

1. Nonfarm payrolls rose from 227k previously to 235k, above the 200k expected. Last month was revised higher to 238k. (private sector added 227k, 8k above the forecast)

2. Unemployment fell to 4.7% (in line with expectations).

3. Americans report they spent an average of $101 in February, the highest since early 2008.

4. Hourly Earnings grew at a 2.8% annualized rate.

5.Good job growth in January and February with GDP growth for Q1 expected to be 1-1.5% implies still weak productivity growth and a negative impact on profit margins.

6. ADP employment rose from 246k to 298k, way above the 183k expected.

7. MBA mortgage application composite index rose 1.7% w/o/w and 3.8% y/o/y. Refi’s were up by 5.2% w/o/w but still down 34% y/o/y

8. Nonfarm productivity rose 1.3% q/o/q, in line with expectations.