Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 3.3.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending March 3rd, 2017

Positives:

1. U.S. stocks hit new record highs, with the S&P 500 rising for the sixth straight week.

2. Core PCE rose 0.3% to a 1.9% y/o/y change, the strongest since 2012.

3. Durable good orders rose 1.8% m/o/m.

4. Chicago PMI surged to 57.4, up from 50.3 previously.

5. Consumer confidence hit a new cycle high, rising from 111.8 to 114.8.

6. The second revision to Q4 GDP shows 1.9% growth Q/O/Q.

7. S&P Case-Shiller 20-city index rose 0.9% m/o/m and 5.6% y/o/y.

8. MBA mortgage applications rose 5.8% w/o/w.

9. Jobless claims fell to 223k and the 4-week average fell sharply to 234.25k.