10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• How Bull Markets Affect Your Intelligence (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• US share buybacks punch below their weight (Financial Times)
• Zweig: Disturbing New Facts About American Capitalism (MoneyBeat)
• They Really Knew How to Do Populist Revolts in 1672 (Bloomberg View)
• Overstock CEO’s Fake News Woes Continue as the Media Wakes Up (Huffington Post)
• Why open offices are bad for us (BBC) see also What makes the perfect office? (Undercover Economist)
• Is John McCain A Maverick? (FiveThirtyEight)
• The Case for Eating Weed at Work (Bloomberg)
• Woolly Mammoth’s Last Stand (New York Times)
• Why “Hook” by Blues Traveler is actually a pretty genius work of metafiction (AV Club)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Professor Scott Galloway (his return appearance!) of NYU Stern School of Business.
Why Typography Matters
Source: Free Code Camp
