Tax Dollars Subsidize Amazon. Is it Worth It?



When Amazon opened a warehouse in the Minneapolis suburb of Shakopee last year, a thousand people got new jobs. In return, Amazon got millions of dollars in tax breaks. This week, Spencer Soper visits Shakopee to examine the impact the e-commerce giant has had on the area’s residents and businesses. For Shakopee, was it worth the investment? And what happens when cities and states across the country compete against each other to lure big corporations like Amazon, with increasingly bigger subsidies? Spencer and Aki hear from people on both sides as a national debate intensifies over how to create more American jobs.



Your Tax Dollars Subsidize Amazon. Are the Jobs Worth It?



Source: Decrypted