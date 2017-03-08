Ray Dalio: The Culture Principle

Finally! A decent Dalio interview:

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the Bridgewater investment firm, has more than a few ideas about the right way to build a culture. In fact, he has hundreds of them, ranging from radical transparency (criticism is both welcomed and encouraged at Bridgewater, so there is no good reason to talk behind people’s backs) to being simultaneously assertive and open-minded. Dalio explains the importance of his principles in work and in life, and shares his favorites.