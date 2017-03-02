Thy Shalt Not Buy Biblically Responsible ETFs

We live in the golden age of exchange-traded funds. It has never been easier — or cheaper — to buy an index or an investing theme. The good news is investors have an enormous set of investment choices; the bad news is some of these seem to be designed to appeal emotionally, not rationally or logically. And irrational investors are never good investors.

CWM Advisors LLC recently filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to ETF.com, creating a biblically responsible ETF. Here’s how the firm described it at its Inspire Investing site:

“We believe good returns and good values are not mutually exclusive. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF is designed to create meaningful impact by investing in some of the most inspiring companies from around the globe, while also seeking to provide investors with a low cost, high impact investment that meets the stringent demands of modern investors.”

If that language seems at all familiar, it is likely because biblically responsible investing, or BRI, is similar to ESG, one of the hottest trends in investing. ESG investing encourages companies to embrace E (environmental), S (social) and G (governance) policies to achieve corporate goals.

The appeals of this approach are myriad. A “green” environmental approach can be associated with reduced risk; consider recent environmental disasters such as BP’s Deepwater Horizon or the reorganization of coal stocks. Good governance works well as a corporate screen, with the potential advantage of better performance. Companies with a strong commitment to good governance — i.e. board structure and diversity, executive compensation, ethics and risk management — are associated with better performance. (There is a question here of whether it’s a causative factor or merely correlated, but let’s save that for another column.)

My assumption is that BRI hopes to check off a few similar boxes as ESG while appealing to a very specific investor demographic.