Trump’s Budget is Actually a Press Release

One of the things we are learning about the former reality TV star / political neophyte currently occupying the White House is that he cares more about appearances and his press coverage than he actually doe about policy.

Case in point: The hilariously silly budget proposal he made, omitting nearly three quarters of the budget spending lines from the release. Why? I assume because that sort of actual policy wonk work is hard and boring and has no glory in it – like most of the actual work of governing.

Trump’s “Skinny” Budget Omits Most of the Budget

Source: Center on Budget and Policy Priorities