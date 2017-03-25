10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sumatra Mandheling coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Guided By The Beauty Of Our Weapons: There’s some weird tribe of fact-immune troglodytes out there, refusing vaccines, voting for Brexit. The rest of us have to figure out what to do about them (Slate Star Codex)
• A Trap for a Trader: How did authorities zero in on Tom Hayes, the disheveled, socially awkward mastermind of the Libor scandal? (Wall Street Journal)
• Why American Farmers Are Hacking Their Tractors With Ukrainian Firmware (Vice)
• Scraping By On $500,000 A Year (Financial Samurai) see also Basing Life on What You Can Afford (New York Times)
• Inside the Hunt for Russia’s Most Notorious Hacker (Wired)
• This is why people leave your company (Quartz)
• These Scientists Sent a Rocket to Mars for Less Than It Cost to Make “The Martian” (Backchannel)
• The General Who Went to War On Suicide (Politico)
• Survival of the Friendliest: It’s time to give the violent metaphors of evolution a break. (Nautilus)
• The NBA’s secret addiction: ESPN exclusive! How one performance-enhancing sandwich has spread through the NBA. (ESPN)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic, author of Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction.
February Payroll Numbers
Source: ADP
