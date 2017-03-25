10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sumatra Mandheling coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Guided By The Beauty Of Our Weapons: There’s some weird tribe of fact-immune troglodytes out there, refusing vaccines, voting for Brexit. The rest of us have to figure out what to do about them (Slate Star Codex)

• A Trap for a Trader: How did authorities zero in on Tom Hayes, the disheveled, socially awkward mastermind of the Libor scandal? (Wall Street Journal)

• Why American Farmers Are Hacking Their Tractors With Ukrainian Firmware (Vice)

• Scraping By On $500,000 A Year (Financial Samurai) see also Basing Life on What You Can Afford (New York Times)

• Inside the Hunt for Russia’s Most Notorious Hacker (Wired)

• This is why people leave your company (Quartz)

• These Scientists Sent a Rocket to Mars for Less Than It Cost to Make “The Martian” (Backchannel)

• The General Who Went to War On Suicide (Politico)

• Survival of the Friendliest: It’s time to give the violent metaphors of evolution a break. (Nautilus)

• The NBA’s secret addiction: ESPN exclusive! How one performance-enhancing sandwich has spread through the NBA. (ESPN)