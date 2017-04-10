10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, morning “tree-fell-on-the-tracks-so-I-was-delayed-for-an-hour” train reads:
• The troubles at the American mall are coming to a boil (Washington Post) see also Instagram Killed the Retail Store (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• The Chevy Bolt Should Be the World’s First Mainstream Electric Car. There’s One Thing in the Way. (Slate)
• How Congress Used to Work (Politico)
• Why Can’t Silicon Valley Fix Online Harassment? (New York Times Magazine)
• The Meme Zeitgeist (me.me)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend — the return of Ken Fisher of Fisher Investments, who manages $79.5 billion dollars.
