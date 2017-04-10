10 Friday AM Reads

Viva la France! My end of week morning train reads:

• How to Analyze a Business, the Sherlock Holmes Way (SafalnIveshak)

• What Stock Pickers Should – and Should Not – Focus On (Irrelevant Investor)

• Linear Thinking in a Nonlinear World (Harvard Business Review)

• Bill O’Reilly Is Only Done in Broadcast if He Wants to Be (Slate)

• Large Hadron Collider discovers five hidden subatomic particles (Wired) see also LHCb finds new hints of possible Standard Model deviations (CERN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with MIT professor Andrew Lo, author of Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought.

