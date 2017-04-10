10 Monday AM Reads

What a delightful weekend! Sunshine, green shoots everywhere. Slip back into work mode, with our morning train reads:

• Outlook grows dimmer for stock-picking fund managers (LA Times) see also Stock Analysts’ Biases Are Showing, a Study Finds (Wall Street Journal)

• Dear Tech Bros: It’s not a PR problem at Uber (or Yahoo or any of it) (Recode)

• The iPad Turnaround Is Coming (Monday Note)

• How an Unprecedented Heist Hijacked a Bank’s Entire Online Operation (Wired)

• How Stephen Colbert Finally Found His Elusive Groove (New York Times) see also David Letterman’s Rock Hall Induction Speech for Pearl Jam Was the Best of the Night (Vulture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend — the return of Ken Fisher of Fisher Investments, who manages $79.5 billion dollars.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!