10 Monday AM Reads

My Monday morning train reads:

• U.S. sweeping up Russian hackers in a broad global dragnet (McClatchy)

• Active Managers Stage a Comeback (Wall Street Journal) but see Even Best Stock Pickers Can’t Beat Bots (BloombergGadfly)

• Fastest Growing and Shrinking Fortune 500 Companies (Craft)

• Is Most Published Research Really False? (Annual Reviews)

• Quotes from Capitalists that Inadvertently Provide Support for Communism (Facebook)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street and professor emeritus at Princeton.

