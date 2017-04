My end of the short week morning train reads:

• Just Keep Buying: It works, ‘cept Japan since 1989 (Of Dollars And Data)

• Keep ETFs Weird (CFA Institute)

• The cost of California’s public pensions is breaking the bank. Here’s one reason this problem is so hard to fix (LA Times)

• How to Know If You’ve Sent a Horrible Tweet (Esquire)

• The Stats of the Furious (Bloomberg)

What are you reading?

