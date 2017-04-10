10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Taco Tuesday derailed morning train reads:
• Your way of life would not be remotely possible without Wall Street (LA Times)
• It’s Possible Stocks Are Only Sort of Expensive. (Irrelevant Investor) see also Risk is How Much Time You Need (collaborative fund)
• The Future Agency: Inside the big business of imagining the future (The Verge) see also The Arrival of Artificial Intelligence (Stratechery)
• Coal’s Dirty Secret? It’s Not Coming Back (Bloomberg Gadfly) see also A Cruel, False Promise on Coal (Slate)
• This company’s drugs helped fuel Florida’s opioid crisis. But the government struggled to hold it accountable. (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!