10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Taco Tuesday morning train reads:
• Advisers split on whether cutting fees for clients is good business (Investment News) see also How to Create Your Own Variable Annuity (Teachable Moment)
• Our Puny Human Brains Are Terrible at Thinking About the Future (Slate)
• Mark Zuckerberg’s Makeover Is a Political Campaign Without the Politics (Buzzfeed)
• Shouldn’t the Guggenheim Be Called the Ehrenwiesen? (Bloomberg View)
• The Revenge of Stephen Curry, the Happy Warrior (GQ) see also Mike Conley: The NBA Player Who Is Technically Perfect (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
