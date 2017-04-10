10 Tuesday AM Reads

• The Tyranny of Consulting (Institutional Investor)
• How the Murdochs took a multimillion-dollar gamble on Bill O’Reilly — and lost (Washington Post) see also Michael Wolff: It’s James Murdoch’s Fox News Now (Hollywood Reporter)
• The Truth About Earnings and Stock Valuations (BloombergGadfly)
• For most of history, people didn’t assume they deserved to be happy. What changed? (Quartz) but see also The Purpose Of Life Is Not Happiness: It’s Usefulness (Medium)
