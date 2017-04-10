10 Wednesday AM Reads

Our mid-week morning train reads:

• Jamie Dimon: On the Money? (BloombergGadfly) see also “Something Is Wrong” (JPMorganchase)

• How Trader Joe’s Wine Became Cheaper Than Bottled Water (Thrillist)

• Here’s the real Rust Belt jobs problem — and it’s not offshoring or automation (Washington Post)

• Vanguard: The Evolution Of Active Management (ETF.com) see also Who Killed the Active Fund Manager? (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Living a Lie: We Deceive Ourselves to Better Deceive Others (Scientific American)