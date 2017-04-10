10 Wednesday AM Reads

April 5, 2017 7:34am by

Our mid-week morning train reads:

• Jamie Dimon: On the Money? (BloombergGadfly) see also “Something Is Wrong” (JPMorganchase)
• How Trader Joe’s Wine Became Cheaper Than Bottled Water (Thrillist)
• Here’s the real Rust Belt jobs problem — and it’s not offshoring or automation (Washington Post)
• Vanguard: The Evolution Of Active Management (ETF.comsee also Who Killed the Active Fund Manager? (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• Living a Lie: We Deceive Ourselves to Better Deceive Others (Scientific American)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under