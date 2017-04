My unleavened morning train reads:

• Fake Investment News Could Be Here to Stay (Barron’s)

• The Profound Implications of 5 Increasingly Dominant Tech Companies (Hackernoon)

• Lessons from Valeant (Investment Masters Class)

• Found in the wild: Vault7 hacking tools WikiLeaks says come from CIA (Ars Technica)

• The Case For James Harden, MVP (FiveThirtyEight)

What are you reading?

