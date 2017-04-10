10 Wednesday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• 4 Things That Set Successful CEOs Apart (Harvard Business Review)
• Financial advice (and failures) from the stars: Eleven Celebrities on How They Spend Their Money (BloombergBusinessweek)
• Cognitive science shows that humans are smarter as a group than they are on their own (Quartz)
• If you want my attention, pay me (USA Today) see also The Crisis of Attention Theft—Ads That Steal Your Time for Nothing in Return (Wired)
• Hollywood’s New Script: You Can’t Make Movies Without China (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
