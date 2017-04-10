10 Wednesday AM Reads

April 19, 2017 8:00am by

My morning train reads:

• 4 Things That Set Successful CEOs Apart (Harvard Business Review)
• Financial advice (and failures) from the stars: Eleven Celebrities on How They Spend Their Money (BloombergBusinessweek)
• Cognitive science shows that humans are smarter as a group than they are on their own (Quartz)
• If you want my attention, pay me (USA Today) see also The Crisis of Attention Theft—Ads That Steal Your Time for Nothing in Return (Wired)
• Hollywood’s New Script: You Can’t Make Movies Without China (Wall Street Journal)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under