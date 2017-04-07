1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS ‘Goutte d’Eau’ Coupé

Perhaps the most beautiful automobile ever produced:

“Considered by many to be one of the most attractive automotive designs of all time, the Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi is nothing short of an Art Deco masterpiece on wheels. Produced in 1937, this is the second car built with covered front fenders according to Claude Figoni and has remained in Switzerland for the vast majority of its life. Restored to concours standards in 2002 by Atelier et Carosserie de Tourraine, under its current, Swiss ownership, it remains today as one of the most spectacular automotive designs the world has ever seen.”