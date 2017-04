The Beatles are the only act to chart in the Hot 100’s top five simultaneously. The week of April 4, 1964, they ranked at Nos. 1-5 with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Please Please Me,” respectively.

The Day the Beatles Held the Top 5 Positions on Billboard’s Hot 100



Source: Billboard