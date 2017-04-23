Bloomberg on 60 Minutes

So far, Bloomberg has given away $5B to causes that often dovetail with his political interests, like gun control and the environment. The ex-mayor of NYC would have bankrolled a 2016 presidential campaign if he thought he had a “reasonable chance” of getting elected. Who would have been his running mate? Retired Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, say aides. He’s been ridiculed for spending $1B+ on public health initiatives, but points out the life expectancy of New Yorkers increased by three years while he was mayor.

