The Death of Active Management Has Been (Somewhat) Exaggerated

Depending upon which article you read, active stock management is either dying, dead or making a comeback.

The truth, as usual, is more nuanced than the headlines suggest.

Let’s start with the obvious: Active management, defined as selecting stocks or holding cash in an effort to surpass some benchmark, has been losing adherents. Some people want to extrapolate this trend and conclude that stock picking is going away. The reality is that active management is changing, but probably isn’t going to disappear.

Let’s consider how we got here.

First, lots of evidence has accumulated during the past few decades that beating the market — or more precisely, a specific, relevant benchmark — on a consistent basis, after fees and taxes, is even harderthan most people once believed. This has become widely accepted among both professional investors and individuals.

Second, we have a much greater understanding of how human behavior affects performance. We know that people simply are not built for investing. This makes the case for low-cost index investing even more compelling.

Third, quantitative studies are suggesting that much of the success of active investing is explained by classic Fama-French factors, meaning picking stocks based on things such as size, value, profitability and so on. If it turns out that the successful and highly paid stock pickers of the past were really just closet factor-investors, there are much cheaper ways to purchase that same performance today (smart-beta and exchange-traded funds). There are trillions of dollars in various forms that rely on strategies based on Fama-French factors.