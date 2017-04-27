Is the Nasdaq Topping Out?

Pulling the Nasdaq in Their Wake

Stocks with the heaviest index weightings accounted for most of the gains*



The Nasdaq Composite Index, which contains some of the biggest names in tech, hit a milestone this week, crossing 6,000 for the first time. Year-to-date, the Nasdaq has gained almost 12 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 is up 6.6 percent. What this means to future market performance is the subject of ongoing debate: the bulls say new highs presage more gains; the bears see an expensive market beset by risks as the Federal Reserve prepares additional interest-rate increases.

As is so often the case, the truth is both more nuanced and somewhere in the middle.

My context for thinking about markets is the psychology of longer-term secular cycles and how broad or narrow markets are (more on this shortly). Of lesser concern to me are the usual issues of valuation and rising rates. Let’s consider each in turn.

By just about any valuation metric you care to use, U.S. stocks are not cheap; however, too many investors are overly concerned about valuations. Why? Fair value is a theoretical point that stocks careen past on their way to becoming wildly expensive or extremely cheap; it isn’t the point where equities gently come to rest.

Recent history informs us that this matters a great deal to investors. As we have noted before, overvalued stocks can and do stay overvalued for long periods of time. In the mid-1990s, pricey stocks became even pricier, with the S&P 500 notching high double-digit gains for five consecutive years (1995 = 34 percent; 1996 = 20 percent; 1997 = 31 percent; 1998 = 27 percent; and 1999 = 20 percent). If you avoided stocks because they were expensive, you missed a lot of gains. Similarly, in the 1970s, cheap stocks got even cheaper. By the time that decade ended, price-to-earnings ratios were in the single digits — but you had little or nothing to show for buying cheap equities during the prior 15 years; and that’s before accounting for very high inflation.

Thus, valuation alone isn’t the single determining factor many investors believe. Rather, market valuation should help you adjust your future return expectations.