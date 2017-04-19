My Meta Narrative

As regular readers know, the cognitive errors that investors make are regular fodder for discussion in my columns. I spent years trying to understand these mistakes, which eventually led me to the worlds of psychology and neuro-finance.

Yet my critics often say I am guilty of the same sort of narrative fallacy that I so often write about.

To which I plead, “Guilty, but with a difference.”

There is no doubt that the tale of why people rely on narratives is itself a specific narrative. But obviously we need to draw a distinction between narratives that enlighten versus those that are used to mislead or confuse.

Consider some of the subjects we have tackled here in the past.

We have looked at market narratives in stock stories; that is the most obvious example. From the endowment affect to hindsight bias, this may be the most common sort of narrative fallacy afflicting investors. Be it about specific stocks or the overall market, we are easily distracted and misled. However, the narrative approach to fooling people knows no limits.

Other subjects are just as ripe for story-telling to create a false understanding of events. Take politics: There seems to be a constant stream of political narratives — about the presidential election (both before and after Nov. 8), about the post-election stock-market rally, about the middle-class falling behind, even about the now-infamous alternative facts.