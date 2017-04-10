RWM Coming to Chicago!

Later this month, my partner Josh will be speaking at the 2017 Morningstar Investment Conference on April 26th. Some of the crew will be joining him to see current clients in Chi-town as well as meet some new folks.

Our director of financial planning, Kris Venne will be there, as will our research wizard Michael Batnick and institutional investment chief Ben Carlson. If you’re a reader of our stuff and you want to find out more about how you can become a wealth management client, this is your chance to meet the team.

There are still a handful of slots left. If you are interested you can get in touch with us for that week by emailing erika -at- ritholtzwealth dot com with the subject line “Chicago” or visit our site for more information.

We’d love to meet you!