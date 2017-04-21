Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.21.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 21st, 2017.

Positives:

1. Existing home sales rose 4.4% m/o/m and 5.9% y/o/y to an annualized rate of 5.710 million. 2. Industrial production rose 0.5% m/o/m. 3. Initial jobless claims came in at 244k, the 4-week average is lower for the 3rd straight week. 4. The philly fed business outlook survey remains strong, coming in at 22.

Negatives:

1. PMI composite flash fell from 53.2 to 52.7, both manufacturing and services fell.

2. Housing starts fell 6.8% to a 1.215 million annualized rate.

3. Manufacturing component of industrial production fell 0.4% m/o/m.

4. The housing market index fell from 71 to 68 (still a strong reading).

5. Empire State Manufacturing cooled off from its unsustainably high reading, falling from 16.4 to 5.2.

6. MBA mortgage application index fell 1.8% w/o/w.