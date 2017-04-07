Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 4.7.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 7th, 2017

Positives:

1. ADP employment rose came in at 263k, well above the 170 expected.

2. Jobless claims fell from 258k to 234k. The 4-week average is 250k.

3. Construction spending rose 0.8% m/o/m. Single-family home spending rose 1.2%.

4. The unemployment rate fell from 4.7% to 4.5%

5. MBA purchase applications rose 1% w/o/w.

6. ISM manufacturing rose from 57.1 to 57.2.

7. Average hourly earnings increased 0.2% February’s average hourly earnings were revised up from 0.2% to 0.3%.