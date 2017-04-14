Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 4.14.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 14th, 2017.
Positives
- MBA purchase applications rose 3% w/o/w, and are up 5% from the same time last year.
- Import prices, dragged lower by oil, fell 0.2% m/o/m.
- PPI remains soft, falling 0.1% m/o/m. Y/O/Y rose 2.3%, its highest in five years, due to easy oil comps.
- Jobless claims remain low, coming in at 234k, with the 4-week average at 247.25k.
- Consumer sentiment remains strong, coming in at 98, up from 96.9 previously.
- NFIB small business optimism index remains strong, coming in at 104.8.
Negatives
- Retail spending fell 0.2% m/o/m, wrapping up a weak quarter for consumer spending.
- CPI fell 0.3% m/o/m, the core fell 0.1%.
- The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, its second worst week of 2017.