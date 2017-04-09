10 Sunday AM Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• What Would Jesus Disrupt? Entrepreneurs from Cincinnati’s Crossroads Church try to scale their startups without selling their souls. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Who Wants an Opaque ETF? (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• TIAA/Nuveen: A Trillion Dollar Startup Is Making Its Move: Roger Ferguson is rebuilding the pension-plan giant from the ground up and aims to expand its reach. (Barron’s)

• Two Years of Uncertainty: Europe Prepares for Tough Brexit Negotiations (Spiegel)

• Meet The Martin Shkreli Of Defense Contracting (Huffington Post)

• Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have been a disaster. Scott Pruitt’s have been even worse. (Mother Jones)

• Our messed-up relationship with food has a long history. It started with butter. (Washington Post)

• Inside knowledge: The biggest questions about facts, truth, lies and belief (New Scientist)

• Never Mind The Russians, Meet The Bot King Who Helps Trump Win Twitter (Buzzfeed) see also It’s Not Their Pop Idol, but a Bot. Fans Cheer Anyway. (New York Times)

• The Long, Lucrative Right-wing Grift Is Blowing Up in the World’s Face (Fusion)