10 Weekend Reads

• Inside the Hunt for Russia’s Most Notorious Hacker (Wired)

• Cars and second order consequences (Benedict Evans) see also Bob Lutz, the auto industry’s 85-year-old bad boy, goes off on Elon Musk and President Trump (LA Times)

• Gambling is a feature of capitalism—not a bug (Prospect)

• ESPN Has Seen the Future of TV and They’re Not Really Into It (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Trap for a Trader: How did authorities zero in on Tom Hayes, the disheveled, socially awkward mastermind of the Libor scandal? (Wall Street Journal)

• Darwin Was a Slacker and You Should Be Too (Nautilus)

• As Seas Around Mar-a-Lago Rise, Trump’s Cuts Could Damage Local Climate Work (ProPublica)

• In the Land of Giants: Communing with some of the biggest trees on Earth. (New York Times Magazine)

• Shazam For Mosquitoes: An unexpected call led one scientist to develop an easy way of tracking the animal that endangers more humans than any other. (The Atlantic)

• Why Podcasts Can’t Match the Power of Public Broadcasting (New Republic)

Utilities’ Shift Away From Coal Continues Despite Admin’s Doubts on Climate Change



Source: Wall Street Journal

