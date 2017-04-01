10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Costa Rico coffee, grab a comfy seat, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Inside the Hunt for Russia’s Most Notorious Hacker (Wired)
• Cars and second order consequences (Benedict Evans) see also Bob Lutz, the auto industry’s 85-year-old bad boy, goes off on Elon Musk and President Trump (LA Times)
• Gambling is a feature of capitalism—not a bug (Prospect)
• ESPN Has Seen the Future of TV and They’re Not Really Into It (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Trap for a Trader: How did authorities zero in on Tom Hayes, the disheveled, socially awkward mastermind of the Libor scandal? (Wall Street Journal)
• Darwin Was a Slacker and You Should Be Too (Nautilus)
• As Seas Around Mar-a-Lago Rise, Trump’s Cuts Could Damage Local Climate Work (ProPublica)
• In the Land of Giants: Communing with some of the biggest trees on Earth. (New York Times Magazine)
• Shazam For Mosquitoes: An unexpected call led one scientist to develop an easy way of tracking the animal that endangers more humans than any other. (The Atlantic)
• Why Podcasts Can’t Match the Power of Public Broadcasting (New Republic)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street and professor emeritus at Princeton.
Utilities’ Shift Away From Coal Continues Despite Admin’s Doubts on Climate Change
Source: Wall Street Journal
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!