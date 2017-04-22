10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Breakfast Blend coffee, grab a seat where you can watch the fog roll in, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Blood of the Crab: Horseshoe crab blood is an irreplaceable medical marvel—and so biomedical companies are bleeding 500,000 every year. Can this creature that’s been around since the dinosaurs be saved? (Popular Mechanics)

• Frank and Steven’s Excellent Corporate-Raiding Adventure (The Atlantic)

• Morningstar’s New Funds Gambit: Opportunity and Controversy (Barron’s)

• The United States of Work: Employers exercise vast control over our lives, even when we’re not on the job. How did our bosses gain power that the government itself doesn’t hold? (New Republic)

• Neuralink and the Brain’s Magical Future (Wait But Why)

• The unbearable wrongness of Gwyneth Paltrow (The Outline)

• A Retiree Discovers an Elusive Math Proof—And Nobody Notices (Wired)

• Mike Judge, the Bard of Suck (New York Times Magazine)

• Sin City or Bust: How the Raiders went Vegas, baby (ESPN)

• The Annie Hall That Might Have Been: Inside Woody Allen’s Anhedonia (Vanity Fair)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with MIT professor Andrew Lo, author of Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought.

State Marijuana Laws in 2017 Map



Source: Governing



