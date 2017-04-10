YAGI: Yet another garbage indicator

One of the things I try to accomplish with this column is to separate wishful thinking and fantasy from hard, cold facts. We have looked at the Hindenburg Omen, the Death Cross, even financial astrology. All have been found wanting.

It is a never-ending battle to keep junk out of the heads of traders and investors. Today’s example comes from Andy Kessler, who discusses what he calls the HQ Indicator in the Wall Street Journal:

Wall Street’s most successful players get ahead of the news, understand a CEO’s mind, and figure out where the company is going. To do this, I often use what I call the “HQ Indicator.” It’s for those playing long ball, not day traders, but it is simple. When a company announces it is moving its executives into a lavish palace, it’s often time to get out.

This falls into the category of those concepts that sound really intriguing, but don’t seem to survive close scrutiny. Like others before it, it is filled with all manner of statistical error and bias.

Kessler uses the new Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, as an example, along with a handful of cherry-picked others: the IAC Building in Manhattan (2007), the Time Warner Center (2003), the Bear Stearns Building (2002), the New York Times Building (2007) and the AT&T “Chippendale” Building (1984). These companies didn’t fare particularly well over the long term, and either disappointed investors or no longer exist.

He also cites the neo-Gothic Woolworth Building (1912) as a counter example. Woolworth had a good run after, but it is hardly the exception that proves the rule. Sears Tower in Chicago was finished in 1973, and the company had a great 30-year run before it stumbled in the 2000s. But look no further than Amazon.Com Inc.: employees started moving into its new new downtown Seattle headquarters in 2015. Maybe the company will crash and burn someday, but anyone who used the HQ Indicator as a bearish signal and sold Amazon shares short has long since been carried out on their shields.

As has been said before, the plural of anecdote is not data.