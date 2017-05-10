10 Friday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Bubble Quietly Burst for Overvalued Unicorns (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• The President’s Secret Air Force (Politico)

• Our Problem with Monopolies, and Why Everything Sucks (Talking Points Memo)

• The Age of Marijuana Plants Is Over. Say Hello to Synthetic Marijuana (Ozy)

• Classic American Cars: Is There a Fortune in Your Garage? (Fiscal Times) see also Tesla Has a Lot More in Store Than the Model 3 (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Michael Zezas, Morgan Stanley’s Chief Municipal Bond Strategist.

