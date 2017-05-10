10 Friday AM Reads

The week that felt like a month, morning train working from home reads:

• Riding Shotgun With Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (Fortune)

• Why We Lie: The Science Behind Our Deceptive Ways (National Geographic)

• The Giddy Messages Citi Traders Sent While Lehman Died (Bloomberg)

• The LeBron James School Of Driving (FiveThirtyEight)

• How Roger Ailes Built the Fox News Empire, and Changed TV News Forever (TDB) but see Taibbi: Roger Ailes Was One of the Worst Americans Ever (Rolling Stone)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with famed entrepreneur and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!