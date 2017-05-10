10 Monday AM Reads

My back on the East Coast morning train reads:

• How ‘Billions’ Became One of TV’s Best Shows (Decider)

• An Algorithm, an ETF and an Academic Study Walk Into a Bar (Wall Street Journal)

• Bruce Greenwald: Channeling Graham and Dodd (Barron’s)

• Study: Journalists’ Fear of Appearing Biased Benefits Special Interests (ProMarket)

• Trump Accidentally Tweeted Just The Word ‘We’ And It Started A Whole Meme (Buzzfeed)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with L.A. Laker Byron Scott and CEO of McKesson & Deer Park Spring Water Charles Norris, discussing leadership in business and sports. They are the authors of Slam-Dunk Success: Leading from Every Position on Life’s Court.

