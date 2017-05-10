10 Thursday AM Reads

My West Coast morning train reads:

• Why Trump Really Fired Comey: Two things have always driven the president: self-aggrandizement and self-preservation. (Bloomberg View) see also Comey’s Firing Came as Investigators Stepped Up Russia Probe (Wall Street Journal)

• Try this low-cost portfolio with massive diversification (Marketwatch)

• DALBAR 2016 QAIB: Investors are Still Their Own Worst Enemy (Index Fund Advisors)

• How to Predict If a Borrower Will Pay You Back (New York Magazine)

• 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest (The Atlantic)