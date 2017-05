My post Vatican, morning train reads:

• iPhone Evolution (Above Avalon)

• The World Is Running Out of Sand (New Yorker)

• DJI’s tiny new Spark drone is $499 and kind of a big deal (Tech Crunch)

• No One Loves Anything as Much as Al Franken Loves Dunking on Ted Cruz (Fusion)

• Prof Galloway’s Commencement Speech: No Mercy / No Malice (L2)

What are you reading?

