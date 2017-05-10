10 Thursday AM Reads

My Star Wars day morning train reads:

• Silicon Valley’s Erlich Bachman: Capitalist Hero (NationalReview)

• Investors Have a Contradiction-Addiction (Teachable Moment)

• Obama’s Legacy: A Retirement Rule That Is Tough to Kill (Wall Street Journal)

• Over 10 years, Martha Stewart has quietly become the perfect blogger (The Verge)

• The wine industry’s battle with climate change (High Country News) see also On Climate, Uncertainty Is Not the Same as Agnosticism (Real Time Economics)

What are you reading?

