10 Tuesday AM Reads

My West Coast, not so early, morning train traffic reads:

• What’s My Investing Fee? A Frustrating Quest (Wall Street Journal)

• Ex-LTCM trader on his unexpected conversion to passive investing (Financial Times) but see Active and passive funds: the power of both (Fidelity)

• The Long, Hard, Unprecedented Fall of Sears (Bloomberg)

• What’s it like to lose £350m? A rogue trader confesses (The Guardian)

• Colliding clusters of galaxies make waves … gorgeous, gorgeous waves (Syfy Wire) see also Rare supernova discovery ushers in new era for cosmology (Phys)

What are you reading?

