10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Taco Tuesday morning train reads:

• It’s an Earnings Gusher So Far (Knowledge Leaders Capital) see also U.S. Tech’s Giant Money Machine Is on Full Display This Week (Bloomberg)

• High Ground Is Becoming Hot Property as Sea Level Rises (Scientific American) see also Why is The New York Times printing climate science denial? (Syfy Wire)

• Tax Revenues Are Surging, So Brace For A Fed Surprise (Investor’s Business Daily)

• The Brain Boasts Its Own Social Network (Scientific American) see also The Brain Has Its Own “Autofill” Function for Speech (Scientific American)

• The Woman Behind Howard Stern: Marci Turk is credited with making the shock jock just a bit softer as part of his strategy to get celebrity interviews; some fans aren’t happy (Wall Street Journal)