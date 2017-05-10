10 Tuesday AM Reads

May 16, 2017 7:38am by

My Russia-free, fully declassified Taco Tuesday morning train reads:

• Amazon’s epic 20-year run as a public company, explained in five charts (Recode) see also The new Echo is the perfect gateway into all things Amazon (Quartz)
• Paris Hilton Invented Everything You’re Doing in 2017, and She Knows It (W Magazine)
• Pitchfork Grows Up (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Much of life is beyond our control, but dining smartly can help us live healthier, longer (Harvard Gazette)
• How Lonzo and LaVar Ball figured out to get — and keep — our attention (ESPN)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under